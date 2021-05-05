Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HSII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that HSII has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.26, the dividend yield is 1.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HSII was $43.26, representing a -5.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.91 and a 139.27% increase over the 52 week low of $18.08.

HSII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.66. Zacks Investment Research reports HSII's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 71.47%, compared to an industry average of 10.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HSII Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HSII through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HSII as a top-10 holding:

iShares Global 100 ETF (STSB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is STSB with an increase of 22.05% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HSII at 0.53%.

