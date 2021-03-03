Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HSII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that HSII has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HSII was $35.19, representing a -8.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.41 and a 95.61% increase over the 52 week low of $17.99.

HSII is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) and Paychex, Inc. (PAYX). HSII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.96. Zacks Investment Research reports HSII's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 24.01%, compared to an industry average of 2%.

