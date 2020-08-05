Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HSII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that HSII has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.85, the dividend yield is 3.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HSII was $19.85, representing a -40.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.21 and a 10.34% increase over the 52 week low of $17.99.

HSII is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) and Rollins, Inc. (ROL). HSII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.16. Zacks Investment Research reports HSII's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -54.05%, compared to an industry average of -41.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HSII Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

