Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $14.83 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $14.99 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.09 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $282.815 million from $267.896 million last year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $14.83 Mln. vs. $14.99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.71 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $282.815 Mln vs. $267.896 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $255 - $275 Mln

