Is Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Heidrick & Struggles is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 262 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Heidrick & Struggles is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HSII's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, HSII has moved about 31.3% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -0.7%. This means that Heidrick & Struggles is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Information Services Group (III) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 68%.

The consensus estimate for Information Services Group's current year EPS has increased 12.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Heidrick & Struggles belongs to the Staffing Firms industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #185 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 30.7% so far this year, so HSII is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Information Services Group falls under the Consulting Services industry. Currently, this industry has 13 stocks and is ranked #94. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -20.8%.

Heidrick & Struggles and Information Services Group could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Information Services Group, Inc. (III) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.