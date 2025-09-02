Is Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Heidrick & Struggles is one of 252 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Heidrick & Struggles is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HSII's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, HSII has moved about 14.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 1.1%. This means that Heidrick & Struggles is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Jacobs Solutions (J). The stock has returned 9.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Jacobs Solutions' current year EPS has increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Heidrick & Struggles belongs to the Staffing Firms industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #203 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 25.5% so far this year, meaning that HSII is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Jacobs Solutions falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 118 stocks and is ranked #94. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +20.7%.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Heidrick & Struggles and Jacobs Solutions as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

