Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Price Target Increased by 8.46% to 37.06

The average one-year price target for Heidrick & Struggles International (NasdaqGS:HSII) has been revised to 37.06 / share. This is an increase of 8.46% from the prior estimate of 34.17 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.27 to a high of 44.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.41% from the latest reported closing price of 29.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 472 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heidrick & Struggles International. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSII is 0.08%, a decrease of 1.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 20,955K shares. The put/call ratio of HSII is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,352K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,412K shares, representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSII by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,083K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSII by 5.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 581K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 519K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 532K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSII by 12.44% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 463K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSII by 1.63% over the last quarter.

Heidrick & Struggles International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Heidrick & Struggles serves the senior-level talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as a trusted advisor across executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more 65 years ago.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.