Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Price Target Increased by 10.63% to 60.18

The average one-year price target for Heidrick & Struggles International (NasdaqGS:HSII) has been revised to $60.18 / share. This is an increase of 10.63% from the prior estimate of $54.40 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $59.59 to a high of $61.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.07% from the latest reported closing price of $58.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 519 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heidrick & Struggles International. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSII is 0.13%, an increase of 1.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.24% to 24,708K shares. The put/call ratio of HSII is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,228K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,261K shares , representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSII by 3.19% over the last quarter.

Mak Capital One holds 1,211K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 998K shares , representing an increase of 17.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSII by 9.42% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,102K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,151K shares , representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSII by 10.11% over the last quarter.

Corvex Management holds 1,002K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 612K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 609K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSII by 4.29% over the last quarter.

