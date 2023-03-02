Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International said on February 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 24, 2023.

At the current share price of $34.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.72%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.88%, the lowest has been 1.17%, and the highest has been 3.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.34 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.00% Upside

As of March 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heidrick & Struggles International is $36.38. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 4.00% from its latest reported closing price of $34.98.

The projected annual revenue for Heidrick & Struggles International is $989MM, a decrease of 7.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 488 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heidrick & Struggles International. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSII is 0.08%, a decrease of 25.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.55% to 21,532K shares. The put/call ratio of HSII is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,472K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,444K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSII by 0.16% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,057K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares, representing a decrease of 10.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSII by 5.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 581K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 572K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares, representing a decrease of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSII by 52.62% over the last quarter.

Applied Fundamental Research holds 510K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares, representing a decrease of 7.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSII by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Heidrick & Struggles International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Heidrick & Struggles serves the senior-level talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as a trusted advisor across executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more 65 years ago.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.