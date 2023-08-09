Heidrick & Struggles International Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HSII

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Symbol: HSII) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.35, changing hands as high as $28.39 per share. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HSII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HSII's low point in its 52 week range is $22.79 per share, with $35.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.