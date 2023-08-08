Heidrick & Struggles International About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/10/23, Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Symbol: HSII) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.15, payable on 8/25/23. As a percentage of HSII's recent stock price of $27.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when HSII shares open for trading on 8/10/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HSII is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HSII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HSII's low point in its 52 week range is $22.79 per share, with $35.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.83.

In Tuesday trading, Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. shares are currently off about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.