Heidrick & Struggles Agrees To Be Acquired By Investor Consortium In $1.3 Billion All-Cash Deal

October 06, 2025 — 09:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII), a global leadership advisory and talent solutions provider, on Monday announced that it has entered into an agreement to be acquired by a consortium of investors led by Advent International and Corvex Private Equity, along with several leading family offices, in a $1.3 billion all-cash transaction that will take the company private.

Under the agreement, Heidrick stockholders will receive $59.00 per share, representing approximately a 26% premium over the company's 90-day average share price.

Heidrick will remain under the leadership of CEO Tom Monahan, President Tom Murray, and the current executive team following the completion of the transaction.

The deal is expected to close by the first quarter of 2026.

