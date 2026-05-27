Heidmar Maritime Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR) reported a sharp first-quarter turnaround as higher tanker rates, fleet additions and lower general and administrative expenses boosted earnings, Chief Executive Officer Pankaj Khanna said on the company’searnings call

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, Heidmar reported consolidated net income of $2.8 million, or $0.05 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $6 million, or $0.10 per share, in the same period of 2025. Khanna said results included $0.6 million of non-cash stock-based compensation tied to share awards granted under the company’s equity incentive plan.

Excluding that non-cash item, adjusted net income was $3.4 million, or $0.06 per share, up from adjusted net income of $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Revenue rises as tanker market strengthens

Khanna said total revenue for the quarter was $18.4 million, compared with $5.8 million in the year-earlier period, an increase of $12.6 million, or more than 216%. He attributed the growth to record freight rates and a significant increase in vessels employed on short-term spot and time charter voyages. Heidmar had eight such vessels in the first quarter of 2026, compared with one a year earlier.

The quarter also included a contribution from the platform supply vessel Ace Supplier, which began charter operations in April 2025. In response to an analyst question, Khanna said the vessel operates under a fixed-rate contract.

General and administrative expenses fell to $3.6 million from $6.1 million in the first quarter of 2025. Khanna said the decline reflected lower amortization of stock-based compensation after elevated charges in 2025 related to equity awards granted to management.

“As we move through 2026, we expect G&A to remain well controlled relative to our growing revenue base,” Khanna said.

Cash position improves

Heidmar ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $27.6 million, up from $18.6 million at Dec. 31, 2025. Total assets stood at $76.1 million, while stockholders’ equity increased to $14.2 million from $10.7 million at year-end.

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $6.6 million, more than double the $3.1 million generated in the first quarter of 2025. Khanna said the figure showed that the company was converting revenue growth into cash generation.

Khanna emphasized Heidmar’s asset-light commercial management model, noting that the company does not own vessels. Instead, it earns fee-based revenue by managing tankers in pools or under commercial management arrangements on behalf of shipowners.

“Because we grow our fleet without deploying capital into physical assets, our earnings scale with volume and market conditions, not with the balance sheet,” Khanna said.

Company adds vessels and expects more growth

During the first quarter, Heidmar added eight vessels across key tanker categories, including two VLCCs, three Suezmaxes and three MR tankers. Khanna said the company continued to add vessels in the second quarter and had an active pipeline for further additions this year and next.

In the question-and-answer session, Tate Sullivan of Maxim asked whether Heidmar had added vessels since the end of the first quarter or April 30. Khanna said additions were ongoing as newbuildings and secondhand vessels joined the platform. He also referenced a recent press release announcing five vessel additions.

Laura Maher of B. Riley asked whether elevated rates were discouraging tanker owners from joining Heidmar’s pool and instead keeping them in the time charter market. Khanna said that was “not necessarily” the case, adding that many owners remained interested in the spot market.

“We have a constant flow of vessels coming in where owners are buying at elevated rates and are looking to basically play the spot market,” Khanna said.

Management sees tanker rate support from disrupted trade flows

Khanna described the first-quarter tanker market as among the most constructive in recent years, citing heightened geopolitical tensions and disruption in critical shipping lanes, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz and the broader Gulf region. He said rerouting of crude and product cargoes extended voyage distances, tightened effective vessel supply and increased ton-mile demand.

According to Khanna, the Strait of Hormuz had been closed for almost three months, removing an estimated 10% to 15% of world supply, net of pipeline volumes bypassing the strait. He said oil price increases had remained modest due to a large release of stocks across the OECD and China, leaving inventories at record lows.

Khanna said he expects two lasting effects from the crisis: diversification of crude supply and the build-out of emergency storage. He cited Japan’s dependence on the Middle East for roughly 90% of crude imports, South Korea at 70%, and China and India at about 55% as examples of concentrations that he said were “no longer tenable.”

He said buyers turning to the Atlantic basin would lengthen voyage distances and raise ton-mile demand. He also said fuel shortages in certain regions had underscored the need for emergency reserves.

“In short, we expect strong rates to persist for the next 12 months and beyond,” Khanna said.

Operating leverage and capital raising discussed

Maher also asked whether the company could see continued positive operating leverage as rates rise and more vessels join the platform. Khanna said Heidmar has capacity to add another 20 vessels without affecting G&A, adding that the number could be higher.

“The EBITDA margins should stay strong and elevated,” Khanna said. “The G&A will not change substantially going forward.”

George Berman of Cabot Lodge Securities asked about Heidmar’s at-the-market stock offering. Khanna said the company had kept flexibility for an equity line of credit but had not meaningfully used it because management did not believe current levels reflected the company’s valuation.

“Unless there’s an accretive transaction that requires capital, we do not see any need to raise capital,” Khanna said.

Asked how Heidmar pitches its services to smaller shipowners, Khanna said the company’s relationships, know-your-customer approvals with oil companies and traders, and market intelligence give owners access they may not have on their own. He said the platform can also help larger owners that lack scale in a specific vessel segment.

Closing the call, Khanna called the quarter “great” and said the company hopes for “an even better quarter for Q2.”

About Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR)

Heidmar Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: HMR) is a global provider of commercial and technical management services for oil and chemical tanker vessels. The company specializes in the operation of crude oil, refined products and chemical tankers under both time charter and voyage charter arrangements. Through its proprietary tanker pools, Heidmar offers owners and charterers enhanced vessel utilization and competitive freight rates by aggregating capacity and optimizing employment across global trade lanes.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, Heidmar Maritime operates a modern, double‐hull fleet that includes a mix of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax tankers, Aframaxes and medium range (MR) product vessels.

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