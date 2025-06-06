Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. to Release Q1 2025 Earnings on June 10, Followed by Conference Call on June 11

Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. will release Q1 2025 earnings on June 10, followed by a conference call on June 11.

Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. announced that it will release its first quarter financial results for the period ending March 31, 2025, on June 10, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss the results will be held on June 11, 2025, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. Participants can join the call using the provided toll-free numbers and are advised to call in 10 minutes early. The company will also provide a live and archived audio webcast of the call, accessible through its website. Heidmar, celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2025, operates in the crude and product tanker market, focusing on enhancing profitability for vessel owners through a comprehensive range of maritime services.

Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. is set to release its quarterly earnings, indicating transparency and accountability to investors.

The company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results, providing an opportunity for direct communication between management and stakeholders.

This press release marks Heidmar's 40th anniversary, highlighting its established presence and experience in the maritime industry.

There is no mention of specific financial metrics or performance indicators in the earnings release, which could lead to uncertainty among investors about the company's financial health.



The lack of detailed insights or guidance regarding future expectations in the release may raise concerns about the company's growth trajectory and market positioning.



The timing of the earnings release and conference call may indicate delays in reporting or potential issues with the financial results that the company is preparing to disclose.

When will Heidmar release its earnings report?

Heidmar will release its earnings report on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, after market closes.

What time is the Heidmar conference call?

The conference call will be held on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can participants join the Heidmar conference call?

Participants can join by dialing +1 877 405 1226 (US Toll-Free) or +1 201 689 7823 (International).

Will there be a webcast available for theearnings call

Yes, there will be a live and archived webcast of the conference call on Heidmar's website.

What is Heidmar's main business focus?

Heidmar specializes in commercial and pool management for the crude and product tanker market.

ATHENS, Greece and NEW YORK, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp.



(the "Company" or "Heidmar") (NASDAQ: HMR), today announced that it will release its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, after the market closes on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Heidmar’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).







Conference Call details:







Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: +1 877 405 1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201 689 7823 (US and Standard International Dial In), or +0 800 756 3429 (UK Toll Free Dial In). Please quote “Heidmar” to the operator and/or conference ID 13754281. Click



here



for additional participant International Toll-Free access numbers.





Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the call me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away. Click



here



for the call me option.







Slides and audio webcast:







There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available through the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit www.heidmar.com and click on Financials & Presentations. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.







About Heidmar, Inc.







Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Heidmar is an Athens based, commercial and pool management business servicing the crude and product tanker market and is committed to safety, performance, relationships and transparency. With operations in Athens, London, Singapore, Chennai, Hong Kong and Dubai, Heidmar has a reputation as a reliable and responsible partner with a goal of maximizing our customers' profitability. Heidmar seeks to offer vessel owners a "one stop" solution for all maritime services in the crude oil, refined petroleum products and dry bulk shipping sectors. Heidmar believes its unique business model and extensive experience in the maritime industry allows the Company to achieve premier market coverage and utilization, as well as provide customers in the sector with seamless commercial transportation services. For more information, please visit



www.heidmar.com



.







CONTACT INFORMATION:









Investor Relations/Media Contact:







Nicolas Bornozis / Daniela Guerrero





Capital Link, Inc.





230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540





New York, N.Y. 10169





Tel.: (212) 661-7566





Email: heidmar@capitallink.com



