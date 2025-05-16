Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2024

Heidmar filed its 2024 Annual Report with the SEC, available online; hard copies available upon request.

Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15, 2025. The report is accessible on both the SEC and Heidmar’s websites, and shareholders can request a hard copy at no charge. Heidmar, celebrating its 40th anniversary, is a maritime management company based in Athens, specializing in the crude and product tanker market, with operations in several international locations. The company prides itself on safety, performance, and transparency while providing comprehensive maritime services to vessel owners aimed at maximizing profitability.

Potential Positives

The filing of the Annual Report on Form 20-F with the SEC demonstrates the company's commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance.

The availability of the Annual Report, including audited financial statements, signals financial health and allows shareholders access to important information.

Heidmar's reputation as a reliable and responsible partner in the maritime industry can enhance customer trust and attract potential clients.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary highlights Heidmar's longevity and experience in the maritime sector, which may bolster investor confidence and support future business opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specific highlights or positive news about the company's financial performance for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, potentially indicating lackluster results.

The announcement of the filing of the annual report may suggest regulatory scrutiny or concerns that shareholders should be aware of, given that it directly pertains to financial accountability.

The reliance on forward-looking statements introduces uncertainty and may reflect potential risks and challenges facing the company that were not elaborated upon in the release.

FAQ

What is the date of Heidmar's annual report filing?

Heidmar filed its annual report on Form 20-F with the SEC on May 15, 2025.

Where can I access Heidmar's annual report?

The annual report is available on the SEC website and Heidmar's website under the Investor Relations section.

What fiscal year does Heidmar's annual report cover?

The annual report covers the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

How can shareholders obtain a hard copy of the annual report?

Shareholders can request a hard copy of the complete Annual Report free of charge.

What services does Heidmar provide?

Heidmar offers maritime services for crude oil, refined petroleum products, and dry bulk shipping sectors.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece and NEW YORK, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp.



(the "Company" or "Heidmar") (NASDAQ: HMR), today announced that its annual report on Form 20-F (the “Annual Report”), which includes the Company’s audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, was filed with filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 15, 2025.





The Annual Report is available on the SEC website at



http://www.sec.gov



and on the Company’s website at



http://www.heidmar.com



under the Investors Relations section (Financials & Presentations). Any shareholder may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete Annual Report, which includes the Company’s 2024 audited financial statements, free of charge upon request.







About Heidmar, Inc.







Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Heidmar is an Athens based, commercial and pool management business servicing the crude and product tanker market and is committed to safety, performance, relationships and transparency. With operations in Athens, London, Singapore, Chennai, Hong Kong and Dubai, Heidmar has a reputation as a reliable and responsible partner with a goal of maximizing our customers' profitability. Heidmar seeks to offer vessel owners a "one stop" solution for all maritime services in the crude oil, refined petroleum products and dry bulk shipping sectors. Heidmar believes its unique business model and extensive experience in the maritime industry allows the Company to achieve premier market coverage and utilization, as well as provide customers in the sector with seamless commercial transportation services. For more information, please visit



www.heidmar.com



.







About forward-looking statements







Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. HMR undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







CONTACT INFORMATION:









Investor Relations/Media Contact:







Nicolas Bornozis / Daniela Guerrero





Capital Link, Inc.





230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540





New York, N.Y. 1016





Tel.: (212) 661-7566





Email: heidmar@capitallink.com



