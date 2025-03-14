Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. Expands Service Offerings to Include Offshore Sector Commercial Management

Heidmar expands services to include offshore commercial management, securing a five-year PSV contract for North Sea supply tours.

Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. has announced an expansion into the offshore sector by providing commercial management services, including a five-year contract for a platform supply vessel and crew for operations in the North Sea, with potential one-year extensions. CEO Pankaj Khanna expressed excitement about this move, aligning with the company's strategy to diversify its service offerings within the maritime industry. Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Heidmar aims to provide comprehensive maritime services, leveraging its extensive experience and global operations to enhance customer profitability. The press release also includes a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting potential risks and uncertainties associated with the company's future projections.

Potential Positives

Heidmar has expanded its service offering to include commercial management services for the offshore sector, indicating growth and diversification in its business model.

The company has secured a five-year contract to provide a platform supply vessel and crew for supply tours in the North Sea, showcasing its ability to attract significant contracts.

This contract includes three one-year extension options, providing potential for future revenue and sustained engagement with the client.

The CEO's statement highlights the alignment of this expansion with Heidmar's business model, reinforcing the company's strategic focus on offering a comprehensive range of services in the maritime industry.

Potential Negatives

Expansion into the offshore sector could pose significant operational challenges and risks, as indicated by the mention of "unforeseen liabilities" and uncertainties related to the Company’s ability to manage new contracts.

The press release's extensive focus on forward-looking statements underscores a lack of guaranteed outcomes, making it clear that future performance may not meet expectations.

The caution regarding reliance on forward-looking statements suggests there may be considerable skepticism about the Company's future operational success and financial stability.

FAQ

What new services is Heidmar Maritime Holdings offering?

Heidmar is expanding to provide commercial management services for the offshore sector, including platform supply vessels.

How long is the contract for Heidmar's new offshore services?

The contract is for five years, with three one-year extension options.

Who is the CEO of Heidmar Maritime Holdings?

The CEO is Pankaj Khanna, who expressed enthusiasm about the company's service expansion.

What anniversary is Heidmar celebrating this year?

This year, Heidmar is celebrating its 40th anniversary in the maritime industry.

Where can I find more information about Heidmar?

More information can be found on their official website at www.heidmar.com.

ATHENS and NEW YORK, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp.



(“Heidmar”) (NASDAQ: HMR), announces the expansion of its service offering to include commercial management services for the offshore sector. The Company will act on behalf of a client for a five-year contract to provide a platform supply vessel (PSV) and crew for supply tours in the North Sea. The contract also has three one-year extension options.





CEO of Heidmar Maritime Holdings, Pankaj Khanna, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, "The expansion of our fee-based services business into the offshore supply vessel sector is an interesting addition to our services roster and in line with our business model of offering a range of commercial services to the maritime cluster."







About Heidmar, Inc.







Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Heidmar is an Athens based, commercial and pool management business servicing the crude and product tanker market and is committed to safety, performance, relationships and transparency. With operations in Athens, London, Singapore, Chennai, Hong Kong and Dubai, Heidmar has a reputation as a reliable and responsible partner with a goal of maximizing our customers' profitability. Heidmar seeks to offer vessel owners a "one stop" solution for all maritime services in the crude oil, refined petroleum products and dry bulk shipping sectors. Heidmar believes its unique business model and extensive experience in the maritime industry allows the Company to achieve premier market coverage and utilization, as well as provide customers in the sector with seamless commercial transportation services. For more information, please visit www.heidmar.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the Company. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the Company’s future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, prospective costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated operations of Heidmar are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions.





The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.





In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include unforeseen liabilities, expansion and growth of the Company’s operations, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with the Company, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker or drybulk vessel capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, demand for the Company’s managed fleet, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general international geopolitical conditions and conflicts, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off‐hires, and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.





Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond the Company’s control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.







CONTACT INFORMATION:









Heidmar, Inc.







Nicolas Bornozis, Investor Relations/Media





Telephone: 212-661-7566





Email: heidmar@capitallink.com



