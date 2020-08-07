Heidelberger Pays Back High-yield Bond Before Maturity - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK) said it will pay back the remaining amount of 150 million euros on the existing high-yield bond, which has a term to maturity until 2022. The repayment on September 9, 2020 will take place by means of a publicly announced optional early redemption with a redemption value of 100 percent plus accrued interest. The payback will be funded from cash reserves and will unburden the financial result by approximately 12 million euros per year.

"The early repayment of the high-yield bond is a further milestone in improving our financing structure. We are permanently freeing ourselves from high interest payments and are becoming more financially independent and flexible," said Marcus Wassenberg, CFO of Heidelberg.

