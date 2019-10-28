Heidelberger Druckmaschinen's Supervisory Board Chairman Jaschinski To Resign

(RTTNews) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK), a German precision mechanical engineering company, said Monday that Siegfried Jaschinski would resign as a member of the Supervisory Board and as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the company, effective from November 30, 2019.

Martin Sonnenschein, Partner and Managing Director of the management consultancy A.T. Kearney will become new member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board elected Martin Sonnenschein as Chairman of the Supervisory Board with effect from December 1, 2019, at the earliest, however, with effect from the date of his entry into the Supervisory Board, subject to the condition that Martin Sonnenschein is appointed to the Supervisory Board by court order.

