Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Sees Higher Earnings, Sales In FY23 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK), a German precision mechanical engineering firm, Thursday said it expects further profitable growth and higher sales in fiscal 2023 despite major uncertainties.

The company said it expects further improvement in net result after taxes and EBITDA margin to increase to at least 8 percent from last year's 7.3 percent.

Sales for the year would be around 2.3 billion euros from last year's 2.18 billion euros.

The company projects a healthy order backlog of 900 million euros, the highest in ten years, primarily due to growth in the company's core business.

Heidelberger said it is cautiously optimistic as it embarks on new year.

Like all production companies, however, HEIDELBERG is facing some sharp increases in material, energy, logistics, and staffing costs that are likely to result in price adjustments.

Heidelberger noted that sales of electric vehicle charging stations (wallboxes) climbed by over 120 percent in the previous financial year and it now expects further double-digit growth in the current year.

Heidelberger CEO, Ludwin Monz, said, "Financially speaking, the Group is in a better position than for quite some time. In financial year 2022/23, too, we are looking to benefit from this, from the successful growth initiatives focusing on the core markets and our digital business models, and also from our e-mobility success story. That makes us optimistic about being able to counteract the very challenging circumstances, including the huge price increases."

