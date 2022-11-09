Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Q2 Profit Rises, Confirms FY23 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK), a German precision mechanical engineering firm, reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net result after taxes climbed to 39 million euros from last year's 27 million euros.

EBITDA improved to 68 million euros in the second quarter from previous year's 38 million euros, due to the higher sales.

Net sales climbed to 590 million euros in the second quarter from previous year's 542 million euros.

Incoming orders also grew 5 percent from last year to around 622 million euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect net result after taxes to increase slightly compared to the prior year's 33 million euros. Profitability is also expected to improve further. The company continues to forecast further improvement in the EBITDA margin to at least 8 percent

Sales are still expected to grow to around 2.3 billion euros compared to 2.183 billion euros in the prior year.

