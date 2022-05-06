Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Posts FY Profit On Higher Sales; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK), a German precision mechanical engineering firm, reported Friday that its fiscal year net result after taxes amounted to 33 million euros, compared to prior year's loss of 43 million euros.

EBITDA increased to 160 million euros from previous year's 95 million euros. EBITDA margin improved to 7.3 percent from 5 percent last year.

Sales went up 14 percent to 2.183 billion euros from last year's 1.913 billion euros.

Order intake grew more than 23 percent to 2.45 billion euros from 2 billion euros last year.

As of March 31, 2022, the order backlog stood at 901 million euros, the highest level in more than 10 years, compared to previous year's 636 million euros.

In Germany, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen shares were trading at 2 euros, up 2.98 percent.

