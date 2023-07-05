Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (FWB:HDD) Price Target Decreased by 7.21% to 2.10

The average one-year price target for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (FWB:HDD) has been revised to 2.10 / share. This is an decrease of 7.21% from the prior estimate of 2.26 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.62 to a high of 2.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.01% from the latest reported closing price of 1.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heidelberger Druckmaschinen. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HDD is 0.03%, a decrease of 10.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.27% to 9,343K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 1,850K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,499K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,122K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,090K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,125K shares, representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDD by 1.25% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 557K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares, representing an increase of 70.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDD by 250.86% over the last quarter.

