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Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Extends CEO Jürgen Otto's Contract

April 13, 2026 — 10:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HDD.DE) on Monday said its Supervisory Board has extended the contracts of Chief Executive Officer Jürgen Otto and Chief Sales and Technology Officer David Schmedding ahead of schedule.

The new terms will take effect July 1, 2026, with Otto's contract extended until July 31, 2029, and Schmedding's until June 30, 2031.

The company said the early extension signals continuity and stability in leadership as it continues its strategic transformation.

Under the leadership of Jürgen Otto and Dr. David Schmedding, HEIDELBERG has purposefully evolved from a leading company in the print media industry into a more broadly positioned technology company. In the process, significant strategic course corrections were made, and options were developed in both the core print and packaging business and the technology segment.

Jürgen Otto, CEO of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, said: "The Supervisory Board's confidence is both a confirmation and an incentive for me. In recent years, we have strategically repositioned HEIDELBERG and taken important steps toward becoming a diversified high-tech company that better leverages its potential for existing and new customers. We will continue on this path with consistency, speed, and a clear focus on results."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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