Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Expects FY Net Result To Exceed Market Expectation

(RTTNews) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK), a German precision mechanical engineering firm, said it expects net result after taxes for the financial year 2022/2023 to exceed the company's forecast and the market expectation. The forecast for sales and EBITDA margin is expected to be slightly exceeded in each case.

The company expects a positive net result after taxes of around 90 million euros for financial year 2022/2023. This is around 24 million euros above market expectation, which had already exceeded the company's forecast in the course of the financial year.

Expected sales is around 2.4 billion euros, slightly above the target of around 2.3 billion euros.

The expected EBITDA margin is around 8.5 %, which is also slightly above the forecast of more than 8%.

The company said it will publish its financial statements and annual report for financial year 2022/2023 on June 14, 2023.

