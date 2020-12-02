Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Enters Manufacturing JV With Masterwork - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK) said the company has set up a production joint venture with its partner and strategic anchor shareholder Masterwork Group Co., Ltd. The joint venture will take over some of the machine parts previously manufactured by Heidelberg. Production is scheduled to start at Masterwork's new site in Tianjin at the beginning of 2021.

Heidelberg said it will benefit from the closer cooperation in the value-added chain between the two companies, particularly at its production site near Shanghai.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.