Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Enters Manufacturing JV With Masterwork - Quick Facts

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Enters Manufacturing JV With Masterwork

(RTTNews) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK) said the company has set up a production joint venture with its partner and strategic anchor shareholder Masterwork Group Co., Ltd. The joint venture will take over some of the machine parts previously manufactured by Heidelberg. Production is scheduled to start at Masterwork's new site in Tianjin at the beginning of 2021.

Heidelberg said it will benefit from the closer cooperation in the value-added chain between the two companies, particularly at its production site near Shanghai.

