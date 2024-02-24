Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt () (HBGRY) Price Target Increased by 7.55% to 1.02

The average one-year price target for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:HBGRY) has been revised to 1.02 / share. This is an increase of 7.55% from the prior estimate of 0.94 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.76 to a high of 1.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.50% from the latest reported closing price of 0.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBGRY is 0.02%, a decrease of 10.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 10,080K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 1,768K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,386K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,400K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBGRY by 15.52% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,156K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,128K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBGRY by 15.55% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,023K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares, representing a decrease of 8.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBGRY by 14.48% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 907K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 699K shares, representing an increase of 22.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBGRY by 4.69% over the last quarter.

