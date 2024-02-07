News & Insights

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen 9-month Profit, Orders Down; Confirms FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK), a German precision mechanical engineering company, Wednesday reported nine-month net result after taxes of 34 million euros, down from last year's 54 million euros.

Earnings per share were 0.11 euro, compared to 0.18 euro a year ago.

The adjusted operating result or EBITDA was 135 million euros, compared to 125 million euros last year. The corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 8.0 percent from previous year's 7.2 percent.

The technology company achieved sales of 1.69 billion euros, down from 1.73 billion euros a year ago.

Following the good first half-year, incoming orders in the third quarter reflected the economic climate. Overall, orders were significantly weaker at 1.692 billion euros, compared to previous year's 1.859 billion euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company is still expecting sales to match the previous year's figure. The adjusted EBITDA margin is also anticipated to remain at the previous year's level.

