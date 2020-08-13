Heidelberger Druck Q1 orders plummet as pandemic stunts investment

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Incoming orders at Germany's Heidelberger Druckmaschinen HDDG.DE slumped by 44% in the quarter to end June as the coronavirus pandemic led to "massive investment restraint" in the printing technology sector, it said on Thursday.

"As expected, and as across virtually all sectors and particularly the export-oriented mechanical engineering industry, the COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on the quarter," Heidelberg Chief Executive Rainer Hundsdoerfer said in a statement.

Fiscal first-quarter orders fell to 346 million euros and its order backlog shrank to 605 million from 730 million euros a year earlier, it said.

Heidelberg said however that it saw early signs of recovery in June, with orders rising around 27% from May.

It posted a profit of 5 million euros in the quarter, compared with a year-earlier loss of 31 million, thanks to a restructuring of its pension plans.

It affirmed its guidance for a loss in its fiscal 2020/2021, despite the upcoming sale of its subsidiaries Gallus Group and CERM for around 50 million euros and the effects from the early repayment of a high-yield bond.

It also said it was still on track to improve its profitability by some 100 million euros in the medium term.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jan Harvey)

