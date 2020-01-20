Heidelberger Druck flags full-year net loss, cuts 2019/2020 forecast

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen said on Monday it expects to post a full-year net loss and cut its forecast for 2019/20 revenue and operating profit due to weak business in Europe, particularly Germany and Britain.
