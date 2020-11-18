HeidelbergCement to invest $475 million in French sites

FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement HEIG.DE, the world's No.2 cement maker, on Wednesday said it would invest about 400 million euros ($475 million) to modernise its production sites in France.

"We want to considerably speed up the modernisation of our plants in order to enhance our performance in France, while ensuring alignment with the goals of the Paris agreement," Chief Executive Dominik von Achten said in a statement.

As part of the investment, some of the French sites will be restructured, leading to the net reduction of 142 jobs, the company said.

($1 = 0.8426 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647; Reuters Messaging: https://twitter.com/reuters_csteitz))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.