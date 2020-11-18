HeidelbergCement to invest $475 million in French sites

HeidelbergCement, the world's No.2 cement maker, on Wednesday said it would invest about 400 million euros ($475 million) to modernise its production sites in France.

"We want to considerably speed up the modernisation of our plants in order to enhance our performance in France, while ensuring alignment with the goals of the Paris agreement," Chief Executive Dominik von Achten said in a statement.

As part of the investment, some of the French sites will be restructured, leading to the net reduction of 142 jobs, the company said.

