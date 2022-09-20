HeidelbergCement to change name to Heidelberg Materials

FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement HEIG.DE, the world's No.2 cement maker, is rebranding itself as Heidelberg Materials, the German company said on Tuesday, in a bid to better reflect its role as a supplier in the construction industry.

"We are proud of our cement business, but the company's range of services goes far beyond cement. Today and even more in the future," Chief Executive Dominik von Achten said.

A member of Germany's benchmark DAX index .GDAX, the company said the rebranding would be effective immediately on a group level and be gradually rolled out from 2023 for its domestic and international subsidiaries.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Ludwig Burger)

