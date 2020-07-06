Heidelbergcement takes 3.4 bln euros asset impairment

FRANKFURT, July 6 (Reuters) - Heidelbergcement HEIG.DE on Monday said a review of its assets had forced it to book a 3.2 billion euros impairment given the impact the coronavirus pandemic was having on its business.

"HeidelbergCement carried out an impairment test of the asset portfolio. The audit leads to an impairment of goodwill and tangible fixed assets shown in the consolidated balance sheet totaling around 3.4 billion euros before tax," Heidelberg said in a regulatory statement.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Edward.Taylor@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.