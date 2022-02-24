HeidelbergCement sees higher sales, profits in 2022

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement HEIG.DE, the world's second-largest cement maker, expects both sales and core profit to rise in 2022 on the back of global infrastructure programmes and continuing demand for new homes.

"Due to the persistently high energy costs, the general conditions particularly in the first half of the year will nevertheless remain challenging," the company said, adding this would be offset by cost cuts and price increases.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Miranda Murray)

