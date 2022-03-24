HeidelbergCement sees energy cost hit due to Ukraine crisis

FRANKFURT, March 24 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement on Thursday forecast a negative hit to its business in 2022 due to the significant rise in energy costs in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The prices for energy have increased drastically within a few days, and the further development cannot be predicted at present," the company said in its annual report.

"Due to the currently very volatile impacts on the energy markets, the Managing Board assumes a negative effect also on the key performance indicators."

The company still confirmed its 2022 outlook, forecasting a significant rise in sales as well as a slight increase in the result from current operations before consolidation and exchange rate effects.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Emma Thomasson)

