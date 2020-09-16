HeidelbergCement says strong Q3 so far, helped by cost cuts

HeidelbergCement, the world's second-largest cement maker, on Wednesday said it saw a strong start to the third-quarter, boosted by cost cuts launched earlier this year.

"Our results in July and August were significantly higher than in the respective months of the previous year," CEO Dominik von Achten said ahead of the group's capital markets day.

"The basis for this were in particular our cost savings and stable prices," he added.

The group also gave new mid-term targets, expecting its core profit (EBITDA) margin to rise by 300 basis points by 2025, with a return on invested capital of clearly more than 8%.

Shares in the group, which competes with Switzerland's LafargeHolcim LHN.S, were 1.3% higher following the news, which also included accelerating carbon reduction plans by five years.

