HeidelbergCement says Q1 earnings significantly above consensus

FRANKFURT, April 15 (Reuters) - Germany's HeidelbergCement HEIG.DE said its first-quarter earnings and sales significantly beat market expectations, prompting it to release preliminary figures ahead of schedule.

The cement maker said on Thursday that quarterly earnings from current operations jumped to 223 million euros ($267 million) from 59 million a year earlier, above an analyst consensus of 92 million euros.

First-quarter revenues were broadly flat at 3.96 billion euros but exceeded a market view of 3.87 billion.

The company did not disclose what factors were driving the outperformance but said that detailed results would be published on May 6.

($1 = 0.8352 euro)

