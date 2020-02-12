HeidelbergCement says FY sales below its expectations

FRANKFURT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - German cement supplier HeidelbergCement HEIG.DE said its 2019 sales of 18.85 billion euros ($20.5 billion) slightly missed its projections after it reduced risky fuels trading in the fourth quarter.

Full-year group revenue rose by 4.3%, or 2.1% on a comparable basis, the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.

It added that earnings from current operations rose 8.8%, or 4.7% on a comparable basis, which was in line with its expectations.

($1 = 0.9201 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by William Maclean)

