HeidelbergCement says FY sales below its expectations

Ludwig Burger Reuters
German cement supplier HeidelbergCement said its 2019 sales of 18.85 billion euros ($20.5 billion) slightly missed its projections after it reduced risky fuels trading in the fourth quarter.

Full-year group revenue rose by 4.3%, or 2.1% on a comparable basis, the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.

It added that earnings from current operations rose 8.8%, or 4.7% on a comparable basis, which was in line with its expectations.

($1 = 0.9201 euros)

