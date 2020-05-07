Markets

HeidelbergCement Q1 Result From Current Ops. Rises; LFL Revenue Down 8%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - HeidelbergCement (HDELY.PK) reported that its first quarter result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation grew by 3% to 405 million euros. Excluding consolidation and exchange rate effects, the growth was 2%. The result from current operations rose by 5% to 59 million euros. Excluding consolidation and exchange rate effects, the growth was 4%.

First quarter Group revenue decreased by 7% to 3.93 billion euros. Excluding consolidation and exchange rate effects, the decline was 8%.

HeidelbergCement has decided to suspend the progressive dividend policy for the time being. The Managing Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 0.60 euros per share for fiscal 2019. Originally, the dividend proposal was 2.20 euros per share.

For fiscal 2020, the company projects a negative impact on revenue and results due to the significant decline in construction activity in many countries from mid-March.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular