HeidelbergCement Q1 core profit falls on higher energy, transport costs

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement HEIG.DE, the world's second-largest cement maker, on Wednesday posted a 27% drop in first-quarter core profit, blaming a significant increase in energy and logistics costs.

"The first quarter of 2022 was not an easy one for HeidelbergCement," Chief Executive Dominik von Achten said.

"Although there is still a lot of uncertainty concerning energy and raw material availability and costs, we continue to see strong demand for our products in all regions."

The result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation (RCOBD) fell to 394 million euros ($416 million), while sales rose 11.8% to 4.43 billion euros, the company said.

HeidelbergCement still confirmed its outlook for 2022 for strong revenue growth and a slight increase in the result from current operations, in both cases before consolidation and exchange rate effects.

($1 = 0.9480 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Victoria Waldersee)

