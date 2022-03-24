HeidelbergCement proposes 2021 dividend of 2.40 euros per share

FRANKFURT, March 24 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement HEIG.DE, the world's second-largest cement maker, on Thursday proposed a dividend of 2.40 euros per share for 2021.

It had paid a dividend of 2.20 euros per share for 2020.

The company earlier this year already released 2021 results and also published its outlook for the current year, expecting both sales and core profit to rise in 2022 on the back of global infrastructure programmes and continuing demand for new homes.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Miranda Murray)

