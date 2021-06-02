HeidelbergCement plans world's first CO2 neutral cement plant in Sweden

FRANKFURT, June 2 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement HEIG.DE, the world's second-largest cement maker, on Wednesday said it plans to turn its Swedish factory in Slite into the world's first carbon-neutral cement plant by 2030.

"We want to be the pioneer on the path to CO2 neutrality in our industry," Chief Executive Dominik von Achten told Reuters.

Following the planned retrofit, which will cost at least 100 million euros ($122 million), the plant will be able to capture up to 1.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, which corresponds to the site's total emissions.

