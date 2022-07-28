HeidelbergCement lowers profit outlook on high energy costs

FRANKFURT, July 28 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement HEIG.DE, the world's No.2 cement maker, on Thursday posted a 4.3% drop in second-quarter core profit, citing challenges ahead because of an unprecedented increase in energy prices.

The results from current operations before depreciation and amortisation (RCOBD) were 1.13 billion euros ($1.15 billion) in the April-June period, the company said.

The company confirmed its outlook for strong revenue growth but said a slight decline in the results from current operations was now expected in 2022.

Larger rival Holcim HOLN.S a day earlier brushed off higher energy prices and rising interest rates to hike its full-year sales guidance after beating second-quarter forecasts.

($1 = 0.9801 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

