HeidelbergCement keeps 2021 outlook after strong Q1

FRANKFURT, May 5 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement HEIG.DE, the world's second-largest cement maker, on Wednesday kept its outlook for slightly higher sales and core profit in 2021, supported by stimulus programmes around the world it says will boost construction activity.

"The very good first quarter confirms our optimistic outlook for 2021," Chief Executive Dominik von Achten said. "We expect continued strong demand in private residential construction and infrastructure in all regions."

He added that stimulus programmes launched by governments to support the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic were likely to have a positive impact on construction and sales in the short and medium term.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Tom Sims)

