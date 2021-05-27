HeidelbergCement CFO Naeger to retire after 17 years

FRANKFURT, May 27 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement HEIG.DE, the world's second-largest cement maker, said on Thursday finance chief Lorenz Naeger would retire after 17 years and be replaced by Rene Aldach, effective from September.

"During his term of office, HeidelbergCement's revenue and profit almost tripled and free cash flow nearly quadrupled," Supervisory Board Chairman Fritz-Juergen Heckmann said.

The company also said two new management board positions would be created effective September to reflect the growing relevance of sustainability and digitalisation.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.