HeidelbergCement CEO: Q4 results boosted by cost discipline, higher prices

FRANKFURT, Feb 1 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement HEIG.DE, the world's No. 2 cement maker, was able to push through price increases of at least 10% in some markets in the fourth quarter, its CEO told Reuters, in what mark his first comments on bumper fourth-quarter results.

"An improved operating performance via a combination of sound cost discipline and above all further price adjustments, was decisive for the very good result in the fourth quarter," Dominik von Achten said a day after the group published higher-than-expected preliminary fourth-quarter results.

"One-offs did not play a role," von Achten said, adding the company had been able to pass on price increases to customers during the October-December period. In some markets they could be raised by a double digit percentage amount, he said.

Shares in HeidelbergCement, which competes with bigger rival Holcim HOLN.S, rose as much as 4.7% on Tuesday after quarterly earnings from current operations rose 2% to 661 million euros ($745 million), well above average market expectations of 556 million euros.

Along with firms in other carbon-intensive sectors, HeidelbergCement, which is due to release 2021 results on Feb. 24, is currently trying to rebuild its production and supply chain towards CO2 neutrality.

"Cement and concrete are at a turning point," von Achten said.

