HeidelbergCement aims to offer carbon-free cement and concrete at scale

Contributor
Ilona Wissenbach Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

HeidelbergCement, the world's No. 2 cement maker, said on Tuesday it was committed to cutting carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by almost 50% to 400 kilograms per tonne of cement by 2030 from a previous target of less than 500 kilograms.

BERLIN, May 24 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement HEIG.DE, the world's No. 2 cement maker, said on Tuesday it was committed to cutting carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by almost 50% to 400 kilograms per tonne of cement by 2030 from a previous target of less than 500 kilograms.

"Our clear ambition is that we will be the first company globally to offer carbon-free cement and concrete at scale," CEO Dominik von Achten said. "We will make the transition a successful business case."

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Miranda Murray)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters