HeidelbergCement aims to offer carbon-free cement and concrete at scale

BERLIN, May 24 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement HEIG.DE, the world's No. 2 cement maker, said on Tuesday it was committed to cutting carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by almost 50% to 400 kilograms per tonne of cement by 2030 from a previous target of less than 500 kilograms.

"Our clear ambition is that we will be the first company globally to offer carbon-free cement and concrete at scale," CEO Dominik von Achten said. "We will make the transition a successful business case."

