HeidelbergCement AG - ADR (HDELY) Declares $0.57 Dividend

HeidelbergCement AG - ADR said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.57 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.05%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in HeidelbergCement AG - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HDELY is 0.63%, an increase of 27.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.48% to 118K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.72% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for HeidelbergCement AG - ADR is 17.56. The forecasts range from a low of -1.10 to a high of $47.21. The average price target represents an increase of 24.72% from its latest reported closing price of 14.08.

The projected annual revenue for HeidelbergCement AG - ADR is 21,393MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.13.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 108K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDELY by 29.45% over the last quarter.

KAIBX - KARNER BLUE BIODIVERSITY IMPACT FUND Butterfly Class holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 6.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDELY by 27.17% over the last quarter.

