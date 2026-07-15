Heidelberg Swings To Q2 Profit As Revenue Jumps; Confirms FY26 Outlook; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Heidelberg Pharma AG (HPHA.F) reported on Wednesday its 2026 half-yearly financial report alongside second quarter financial results for the fiscal year 2026. The company additionally provided near-term milestones and confirmed the 2026 full-year financial guidance.

Company Profile

Heidelberg Pharma AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the targeted treatment of cancer.

Its lead candidate, pamlectabart tismanitin (HDP-101), is in a Phase 1/2a clinical development for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The company's pipeline also includes HDP-102 for non-Hodgkin lymphoma and preclinical candidates HDP-103, HDP-104, and HDP-201 targeting various hematologic and solid tumors.

Second Quarter FY26 Financial Highlights

The second quarter of the company's fiscal year ended May 31, 2026.

Net revenue in this period significantly increased to 4.34 million Euros from 0.12 million euros in the same quarter last year.

The company turned a net loss of 6.65 million euros in 2025 to a net income of 0.86 million euros for this year's second quarter.

Earnings per share for the second quarter significantly increased over 114% to 0.02 euros per share, compared to a loss of 0.14 euros per share last year.

Cash available to the company as on May 31, 2026, amounted to 24.93 million euros. Heidelberg Pharma AG amended its existing license agreement with HealthCare Royalty (HCRx), with the participation of Soleus Capital Management, to receive an upfront payment of $20 million, thus extending its cash runway into mid-2027.

2026 Full Year Guidance

Heidelberg Pharma confirms the full-year financial guidance issued on 26 March 2026, and expects to generate sales revenue and other income in the range of 11 million euros and 15 million euros.

Near-Term Milestones

The company expects to complete patient recruitment for the Phase 2a RP2D trial of pamlectabart tismanitin (HDP-101) by the third or fourth quarter of 2026. Heidelberg's partner Huadong continues the ongoing Phase I bridging study in China and is preparing for further clinical development in a Phase II study.

The company mentioned that trials for HDP-102, HDP-103, and HDP-104 were no longer being progressed internally.

Heidelberg shares are currently trading down 5.02% at EUR2.46 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.