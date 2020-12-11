Markets

Heidelberg Sells Belgian Production Site For Printing Chemicals To DC Druck Chemie

(RTTNews) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK) has sold its Belgian production site for printing chemicals to DC Druck Chemie GmbH, a subsidiary of Langley Holdings PLC, UK, as part of its planned focus on core activities and portfolio adjustments.

Heidelberg generates a purchase price of about 20.5 million euros.

The company said the sale includes the companies BluePrint Products NV and Hi-Tech Chemicals BV, located in Kruibeke, Belgium. The site develops and manufactures printing chemicals in flexographic and offset printing, primarily for the packaging and commercial markets, which will continue to be offered by Heidelberg as part of its overall consumables strategy.

The site and a total of around 40 employees will be transferred to Druck Chemie.

