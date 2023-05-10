Heidelberg Materials sees additional price hike potential in North America

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - Cement maker Heidelberg Materials HEIG.DE, which reported strong first-quarter results on the back of substantial price increases, said there was upside for further hikes in the North American market.

Chief Executive Dominik von Achten also signalled that there was limited room for price increases in Europe, saying there wouldn't be another 20% rise.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Madeline Chambers)

